Six persons arrested for abducting a man

A man was allegedly abducted from the Ballygunge area of the city but within hours he was rescued by police and six of the kidnappers arrested, a police officer said on Sunday.

A man identified as Sashi Bhushan Dikshit (42) was allegedly abducted by a group of people on Saturday from Ballyagunge area.

Late on Saturday evening a police team rescued Dikshit and arrested six persons for allegedly abducting him, the officer said.

He said the six persons had given money to Dikshit who had promised them jobs. As they did not get jobs and Dikshit refused to return the money, they allegedly abducted him, the officer said.

"All the arrested persons had given money to Dikshit, who had promised them jobs in the military services. They had given over Rs 10 lakh to Dikshit," the IPS officer said.

Dikshit failed to return the money he took from these people despite several requests, the police officer said after initial grilling the accused persons.

"It seems Dikshit is a member of a fake job providing racket. We are talking to him also to find out more about the matter," the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)