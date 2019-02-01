Slight relief from cold wave in Punjab, Haryana as min temp rises

In a slight relief to the people from the ongoing conditions, the minimum temperature rose by a few notches at most places in and Haryana, the meteorological department said Friday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits, the MeT officials said.

In Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, while Amritsar, too, recorded above normal minimum at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

registered a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, up three degrees, Patiala's minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, up one notch against normal, while Adampur recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Halwara recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

However, Bathinda and Gurdaspur's minimums hovered below normal at 5.3 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, they added.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal limits, the officials said.

Karnal recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, up two notches while Hisar's low settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak and Bhiwani, too, recorded above normal minimums at 11.8 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, they said.

However, Sirsa's low settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal limits, they added.

