Top motocross riders to enthral Mumbaikars at Gateway of India

Top riders including and Tom Pages will enthral Mumbaikars with their stunts and skills at the iconic Gateway of here Saturday.

Three veteran riders -- Maddison, who hails from Australia, Pages and Russian -- along with three young riders will perform in the city as part of 'Red Bull FMX-JAM Mumbai' event, its organisers said Friday.

Maddison, 37, who would be performing stunts on KTM 450, said the show on Saturday was special for him.

"Last year, I had taken a year away from the sport, we had a death in the family. So for me, it's an honour to be here because I'm riding with my friends and I had an year away from the sport.

"It was a tough year, so it is special to be back and its my first show (post the break)," said.

33-year-old Pages, known for excluded backflips, will be performing stunts on a bike, while Kolesnikov will be on a KTM 50.

