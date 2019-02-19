Chhattisgarh man gets death penalty for raping, killing minor

A court in district of has sentenced a 50-year-old man to death for raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

District and gave Jhaggar Yadav the death penalty after finding him guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, District Prosecution (DPO) M R told on Tuesday.

Yadav, a resident of Dallirajhra, had kidnapped the girl on June 5, 2017, raped her at a nearby mine, bludgeoned her to death and dumped her body in the bushes, said.

He was arrested on June 7 and charged under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, the said.

On Monday, Pradhan observed that the case fell in the "rarest of rare" category and handed down the capital punishment to Yadav, the DPO said.

