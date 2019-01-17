Smartphones causing 'pain in the neck': Study

A large majority of the world's 3.4 billion users are putting their necks at risk every time they send a text, say.

'Text neck,' as it is colloquially called, places stress on the spine and alters the neck's natural curve, increasing the likelihood of associated soft tissue discomfort.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, highlights the high ergonomic risks to users, particularly young people, who are experiencing earlier than previous generations.

Researchers from in and the University of video recorded 30 users in aged between 18-25 years, who spend up to eight hours a day on their phones.

Using a Rapid Upper Limb Assessment tool (RULA) to measure ergonomic risk levels, they found that the average score for the participants was 6, compared to an acceptable score of between 1-2.

"The results identified issues with unsuitable neck, trunk and leg postures which lead to musculoskeletal disorders," said Suwalee Namwongsa, from

RULA has been used to assess the ergonomic impacts of desktop computers and laptops in the past but this is believed to be the first time the tool has been used to assess ergonomic risk levels of excessive smartphone use.

Rose Boucaut, a at University of South Australia, said the awkward postures adopted by smartphone users can adversely affect the soft tissues.

"Smartphone users typically bend their neck slightly forward when reading and writing text messages. They also sometimes bend or twist their neck sideways and put their upper body and legs in awkward positions," said Boucaut.

"These postures put uneven pressure on the soft tissues around the spine, that can lead to discomfort," she said.

In a seperate study published in the journal Work, the team surveyed 779 Thai university students who use smartphones, with 32 per cent reporting neck pain, 26 per cent shoulder pain, 20 per cent upper and 19 per cent

were more common among students with higher smartphone use (more than five hours a day) and those who smoked and did little exercise.

Female smartphone users also experienced than men -- 71 per cent compared to 28 per cent.

"Health practitioners need to educate their patients about safe postures and curtailing time spent using to help prevent these issues," Boucaut said.

