Smith, Warner got away with murder: Ambrose

The Australian duo of and "got away with murder" and should have been banned for two years for their roles in the ball-tempering scandal, feels pace legend

Former Smith and his deputy Warner were handed a one-year ban by for their role in trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against at in March last year.

The duo are currently playing in the after their ban period ended on March 29.

While Smith and Warner are trying to get their place back in the Australian squad for this year's and Ashes tour, feels they should have been banned for one more year.

"When you break the law like that you should be punished," Ambrose, only one of the 15 bowlers in history to record more than 400 Test wickets, told Fox

"I honestly thought they got away with murder. A year was a little bit (lenient). I would have said two years just to send a message because it was stupid really."



The 55-year-old from Antigua, however, hoped that the duo can make it to the Australian team for

"I believe they will never do it again," he said.

"I just hope that all of supports them and I hope that they go to because they'll make the team stronger.

