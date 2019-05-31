Smith, Warner hungry as Australia launch World Cup campaign against Afghanistan

and will seek redemption on the biggest stage as they re-launch their one-day international careers for against at on Saturday.

batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but they have found form on their return to the international set-up.

Warner was the top runscorer in the recent while Smith struck a hundred in a warm-up victory against England last weekend.

The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event.

After edging out hosts 3-2 in a five-match ODI series in March, welcomed back Smith and Warner with open arms.

But they are not expected to be given an easy ride by English fans, with former Smith being booed and called a "cheat" during the England warm-up game.

Former Australian paceman expects the pair to make big contributions but has warned they might need thick skin playing in front of the English crowds.

"I don't think they have got a point to prove, they will just be happy to be back playing for Australia," said Lee, who won the tournament with in 2003.

"They have been welcomed back to the Australian team with open arms, and I reckon they have a shot at winning.

"You have got the Barmy Army, you have got guys like chirping at me already. They are going to cop some sledging, but you need thick skin," he added.

- 'United front' -



==================



Australia also boast a potent pace attack led by and Mitchell Starc, ably supported by Jason Behrendorff, and

and lend variety to the attack that combined to get the better of England and in warm-up games.

The five-time champions will start as overwhelming favourites in against an side only playing their second 50-over

Afghanistan's rise from associate-nation status to cricket's elite has been nothing short of a fairytale.

The minnows witnessed a captaincy change two months before the start of the World Cup, with little-known Gulbadin Naib named of the ODI side in place of Asghar Afghan, a move that did not go down well with some senior members of the team.

But the team have now settled to focus on their campaign.

"Gulbadin has said he'll make use of Asghar's experience (at the World Cup). They are a united front now," said chief selector Dawlat

"Changes do happen, like did with their captaincy." Star spinner carries the team's hopes on his shoulders with his ability to run through opposition batting -- he tops the world Twenty20 rankings and lies third in the 50-over standings.

Afghanistan, who beat in a World Cup warm-up match, are setting their sights high.

"There was no Rashid or Mujeeb (ur Rahman) in 2015 so this time we are aiming for a semi-final berth. With the team composition we have, we can definitely surprise a few teams," said Ahmadzai.

"We have identified teams we can beat but obviously I can't tell you which teams.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)