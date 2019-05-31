Ex Spain international in custody after football match-fixing

Former international and retired were remanded in custody on Thursday, suspected of leading a match-fixing gang that operated in the country's first and second divisions.

In a statement, a court said a in Huesca in had ruled both could be freed if they posted bail of 100,000 euros ($111,000) each.

The four other suspects who were also questioned by the on Thursday were released on bail pending the investigation.

They include the of SD Huesca, a club that climbed into top division this season before being relegated again.

They were all detained in a police operation launched on Tuesday over alleged match-fixing during this season and the 2017-2018 campaign.

Among them were several games played by Real Valladolid, a club majority-owned by former striker since September.

Bravo, 38, is a former Real Madrid

The suspects are accused of match-fixing, belonging to a criminal gang and money laundering, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)