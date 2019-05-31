JUST IN
Ex Spain international in custody after football match-fixing

AFP  |  Madrid 

Former Spain international Raul Bravo and retired football player Carlos Aranda were remanded in custody on Thursday, suspected of leading a match-fixing gang that operated in the country's first and second divisions.

In a statement, a court said a judge in Huesca in northern Spain had ruled both could be freed if they posted bail of 100,000 euros ($111,000) each.

The four other suspects who were also questioned by the judge on Thursday were released on bail pending the investigation.

They include the president of SD Huesca, a football club that climbed into top division La Liga this season before being relegated again.

They were all detained in a police operation launched on Tuesday over alleged match-fixing during this season and the 2017-2018 campaign.

Among them were several games played by Real Valladolid, a club majority-owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo since September.

Bravo, 38, is a former Real Madrid player.

The suspects are accused of match-fixing, belonging to a criminal gang and money laundering, police said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:40 IST

