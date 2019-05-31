Marc Webb in talks with Disney for 'Snow White' live-action film

Filmmaker is in negotiations with to helm the live-action remake of "Snow White".

According to Variety, the 44-year-old director, best known for such as "500 Days of Summer", "Amazing Spider-Man" series and "Gifted", is the top contender for the project.

Erin Cressida Wilson, the screenwriter of "The Girl on the Train", is also in talks to board the project as a

"La La Land" songwriters and are working on new songs.

" and the Seven Dwarfs" was Disney's first animated feature film when it released in 1937.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was a big success for the studio and won an honorary at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)