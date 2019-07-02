Smriti Mandhana re-joins Western Storm for KSL

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has re-joined Western Storm for the 2019 season of the Kia Super League (KSL), the franchise announced.

"Western Storm are delighted to be able to announce that Smriti Mandhana will be returning for the 2019 KIA Super League," Western Storm said in a statement shared through its official Twitter handle.

The 22-year-old Mandhana played a key role for Western Storm in the last edition of KSL.

"She made a huge impact for Western Storm last year and played a major role in the team making it to finals day for the third consecutive season," the statement said.

World No. 1 batswoman Mandhana, who hails from Sangli district in western Maharashtra, was the leading run scorer at KSL last year with 421 runs at an average of 60.14, including a century.

Left-handed Mandhana, who has played 50 ODIs and 56 T20s, said she was looking forward to another stint in the league.

"I enjoyed my time with Western Storm last year and I'm looking forward to coming back in 2019. We played some outstanding cricket last year and hopefully we can go a little further this season and lift the trophy," Mandhana said in a statement.

Mandhana's teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also feature in the fourth edition of the KSL, which is set to commence on August 6.

