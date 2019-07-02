39 rain-related deaths in Maha, C'garh; scattered showers in north as monsoon advances

The southwest monsoon further advanced into the northern and the central parts of the country Tuesday, with 37 rain-related deaths in Maharashtra and two in Chhattisgarh, while there were scattered showers in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the hill states.

There was no relief for the national capital, which continued to reel under sweltering conditions. The office, however, said the conditions are favourable for the progress of monsoon and rainfall is likely in the next few days.

Incessant rains paralysed normal life in Mumbai, with many parts remaining waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse. Fourteen people died in the rest of state in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights cancelled. The authorities had declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions on Tuesday as the IMD had forecast heavy rains.

Twenty-one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad. Efforts by rescue workers to get a 15-year-old girl out of the debris proved futile as she was brought out dead.

Two people died in Malad after they were locked up in a car flooded with rain water. One person was electrocuted in Vile Parle and a security guard killed in a wall collapse in suburban Mulund.

In Pune, six labourers were killed and three injured after a wall collapsed in Ambegaon late Monday night. A wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district Tuesday killed three people, officials said.

In Buldhana district, a 52-year-old woman was killed by lightning.

Altogether 54 flights were diverted and 52 cancelled at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to inclement

The rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai, officials said.

Two waiters were electrocuted in Thane when rain water gushed into their hotel and came in contact with a live wire, police said.

Two women were killed after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday evening, police said.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The mercury in the national capital came down marginally on Tuesday owning to moisture-laden easterly winds that have created favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in the next 72 hours, officials said.

A senior IMD scientist said very light rain is likely on Wednesday and thereafter, precipitation activity is likely to increase.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, and a low of 30 degrees Celsius. The stations at Palam, Ayanagar and Jafarpur recorded the maximum temperatures at 41.4, 41 and 41.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Official said the sweltering conditions in Delhi pushed its peak power demand to an all-time high of 7,409 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

The southwest monsoon entered Rajasthan and is likely to further advance to other parts of the state in the next few days, the weather office said.

Ajmer recorded a maximum rainfall of 25 mm till Tuesday morning. Pilani and Dabok received 15.3 mm and 13.1 mm rain, respectively during this period. A few other areas also recorded below-5 mm rainfall, the Met office said.

Light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh which otherwise witnessed hot and humid conditions during the day.

Day temperatures saw a marked rise in Gorakhpur and Faizabad divisions, while it was appreciably above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow and Agra divisions and above normal in the remaining divisions across the state. The highest maximum temperature in the state of 42.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Agra.

The monsoon arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and is set to advance in the remaining parts of the hill-state within the next one or two days, the Met office said.

It said the entire state is likely to receive widespread rainfall from July 4 to July 8.

Rainfall occurred in isolated places of the state in the last 24 hours, with Sangrah receiving 38 mm of rains, followed by Berthin 30 mm, Baijnath 13 mm, Dehra Gopipur and Ghumarwin 9 mm each.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 40.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Maximum temperatures remained above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Chandigarh recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 39.4, 40.8 and 38.8 degrees Celsius, up to four notches above normal. The maximum in Karnal and Narnaul rose to 38 and 39.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximums at 39.1, 39 and 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places of Punjab and Haryana till Thursday, the Met office said.

Odisha, which is already soaked, is likely to get more rain by Wednesday, the Met Department said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Wednesday. The weather office has forecast gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph speed along the coast.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)