Man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for robbery

A court has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for robbing a person and injuring him.

N pronounced the punishment last week after convicting the accused, Abdulsalam Shaikh, under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Another accused, Mohammad Mehtabali Mohammad Sharafali Khan, has been absconding since the registration of offence in the case in 2009.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Rakesh Kanawade, a resident of Savarkar Nagar in city, was waiting near the Golden Dyes Naka to go home on September 14, 2009 when a car stopped there and its offer him lift towards Junction.

While one of the accused sat with the victim, the other one drove the car towards the

The two accused then robbed Kanawade of his valuables at knife-point. They also beat up the victim and later threw him out of the car near Saket area in

The victim, who received injuries in the incident, lodged a police complaint the next day following which Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested.

observed that the accused used dangerous weapons, committed the offence with proper planning and caused injury to the victim.

Ali was earlier also held guilty under IPC Section 397 by a court in the neighbouring Raigad district, he noted.

"This shows that the accused repeatedly committed the offence of robbery," the said while pronouncing the punishment.

