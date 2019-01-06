Snowfall, including in Shimla, brings down temperature in Himachal Pradesh

The capital witnessed snowfall on Sunday, the second time this season, while the state's higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying conditions in the region, the meteorological department said.

Manali in district received 9 cm snow from 5.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, whereas tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 13 cm snowfall each during the period, MeT said.

Narkanda, Kufri and Shimla also received light snow.

The state capital witnessed snowfall for the first time this year, from 10.45 am till 3 pm, bringing cheers to tourists, hoteliers and horticulturists. The sky is still overcast indicating that it may snow again.

The snowfall caused the mercury to dip, with Keylong, Kalpa, Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali reeling under sub-zero temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 3 degrees Celsius, it was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali during the period, Singh said.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

The (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy snowfall, rain and hailstorm in till January 6.

It has also predicted snowfall and rain in some places of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday due to western disturbances.

