Snowfall, including in Shimla, brings down temperature in Himachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
New Year likely to bring respite from cold wave conditions for Delhiites
Monsoon to revive over East and North India in next 2-3 days: IMD
Projects worth Rs 260 billion underway in Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi
21 killed in Japan rains; evacuation efforts to affect 4 million people
Heavy rain, landslides leave more than 80 dead, dozens missing in Japan
-
The Himachal Pradesh capital witnessed snowfall on Sunday, the second time this season, while the state's higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region, the meteorological department said.
Manali in Kullu district received 9 cm snow from 5.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, whereas tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 13 cm snowfall each during the period, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
Narkanda, Kufri and Shimla also received light snow.
The state capital witnessed snowfall for the first time this year, from 10.45 am till 3 pm, bringing cheers to tourists, hoteliers and horticulturists. The sky is still overcast indicating that it may snow again.
The snowfall caused the mercury to dip, with Keylong, Kalpa, Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali reeling under sub-zero temperatures.
The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 3 degrees Celsius, it was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali during the period, Singh said.
Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy snowfall, rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh till January 6.
It has also predicted snowfall and rain in some places of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday due to western disturbances.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU