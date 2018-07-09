Over 80 dead, dozens of others missing in torrential rains in Japan

The toll from torrential rain and landslides in western Japan rose to 81 on Sunday, with dozens still missing after more than 2,000, temporarily stranded in the city of Kurashiki, were rescued.

Evacuation orders were in place for nearly 2 million people and landslide warnings were issued in many prefectures.





ALSO READ: 21 killed in Japan rains; evacuation efforts to affect 4 million people

In hard-hit western Japan, emergency services and military personnel used helicopters and boats to rescue people from swollen rivers and buildings, including a hospital. Scores of staff and patients were rescued from the Mabi Memorial Hospital in boats.

An official said 170 patients and staff had been evacuated while public broadcaster NHK later said about 80 people were still stranded.