Solar power tariff remains low at Rs 2.5 per unit in SECI auction

NTPC, Susten, Hero Future Energies and Maple on Wednesday emerged as the lowest bidders for 750-MW solar projects, in an auction by the Corporation of (SECI).

The four firms quoted a tariff of Rs 2.5 per unit each in a reverse auction conducted by the on Wednesday for Tranche II (750 MW) projects, a source said.

The source also said bid for 160 MW in Tranche-II 750-MW solar tender, while Susten showed interest for 200 MW.

Similarly, Hero Future Energies showed interest for 250 MW and Maple wanted 100 MW out of this auction.

With this auction, has won an aggregate solar capacity of 505 MW so far under tariff-based competitive bidding tenders of states, a source said.

The tariffs had hit the lowest rate of Rs 2.44 per in May 2017 for Rajasthan's Bhadla projects. Later also, the tariffs had touched the low of 2.44 per MW at least twice.

has an ambitious target of having 100 GW solar by 2022.

