Soldier injured in sniper fire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

An soldier was injured on Saturday in sniper fire apparently from across the border along the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

The soldier was manning a forward post in Kalal area of Naushera sector when he was hit by a bullet apparently fired by a Pakistani sniper, they said.

The officials said the injured soldier was administered at a local military hospital and later airlifted to the for specialised treatment.

There have been frequent ceasefire violations by along the LoC in the twin districts of and Poonch since the beginning of 2019.

Some violations were also reported from the International Border last month.

