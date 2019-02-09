500 participants showcase skills at PhotoMarathon

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Over 500 participants showcased their skills to compete for exciting prizes at the PhotoMarathon here Saturday, aimed at creating a platform for photography lovers across the country.

The competition, organised by a global MNC major in imaging and optical products, was open for professional photographers as well as beginners, hobbyists and youngsters.

The participants were judged by an eminent jury panel that included Ravi Dhingra, Rambabu Dhanishetty and Tejas Soni.

Seventeen-year old Vishal Singh, a college student of Nawada in Bihar, won the first prize in the student category.

Participants will be encouraged to share the picture of their experience on social media.

The event was flagged off in Kolkata by Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India - Eddie Udagawa.

Udagawa said, "It is one of our several initiatives aimed at creating a unique platform for photography enthusiasts to express themselves through the art of clicking.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:15 IST

