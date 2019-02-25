Sonali Bendre Stands in Solidarity With Tough Moms who Declare #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata

/ -- with All Out to Share an Important Message of Encouragement with



Sometimes, there is strength in vulnerability. The new campaign from SC Johnson's All Out has touched on a very important aspect of a mother's life in India, where she is conditioned to believe that her instincts are all-knowing and unerring when it comes to her child. All Out acknowledges that it is difficult for to admit #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata and celebrates the toughness show in taking a stance against the pressures of society. A proud mother, supports the campaign by encouraging mothers to share their #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata stories so that they can help other mothers and their children.

On she said, "Mujhe - four very simple words, but they have the power to lift a major weight off a mother's shoulders. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Motherhood is a journey of wins, mistakes and learnings. For me, it is about parenting to the best of my abilities, not to perfection. I encourage you to not only watch this beautiful film but also come forward and share your stories with us."



The campaign has touched a chord with Sonali as she also candidly posted on her page, "Mothers are expected to be the ones with answers to every question. Under pressure we do forget the simple gesture of ASKING for help. We also tend to forget that sharing what we know, helps another person learn from it. Not having the right solution every time is not an imperfection, but a part of how we grow and evolve. While, I enjoy sharing my stories and experiences, I'd now love to hear your stories. Share it with me and let's proudly say #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata."About All OutAll Out is part of the family of brands. In 2017, All Out was named the Number 1 Trusted Brand in the household category in by Brand Equity.

