Sonam and Dulquer's 'The Zoya Factor' to release in September

and Dulquer Salmaan's "The Zoya Factor" will now arrive in theatres on September 20.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 5 this year and then it was shifted to June 14.

on Thursday took to to share the poster of the film along with the new release date - September 20.

"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch 'TheZoyaFactor' in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by #AbhishekSharma," wrote on

As per media reports, the reason for the delay in the release is the upcoming cricket World Cup, while some suggest the film is being postponed because the post-production work is not over yet.

However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

"The Zoya Factor" is based on Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. In the film, Dulquer is playing the role of the of team, while Sonam will be seen as an

Produced by Fox Star Studios and AdlabsFilms, the movie is directed by and also stars Sonam's uncle Sanjay in pivotal role.

