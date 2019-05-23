'The Zoya Factor' will now release in September

The release date of actors and starrer "The Zoya Factor" has been postponed for the third time. The film will now hit the screens on September 20.

"The Zoya Factor" was first scheduled to release on April 5, 2019. The film was then shifted for a June 14 release. It was reported that the makers of "The Zoya Factor" decided to push the release of the movie to avoid clashing with the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which begins from May 30.

Sonam on Thursday took to her instagram to share the film's new poster in which the two actors are seen twinning in denim ensembles and romantically looking into each other's eyes, with a stadium in the backdrop.

"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch 'The Zoya Factor' in cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma," she captioned the look.

The official page of Fox Star Hindi wrote: "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. 'The Zoya Factor' will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring and Dulquer, directed by "

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

"The Zoya Factor" tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian Team through her job as an and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in World Cup. Zoya was born at the moment when lifted

