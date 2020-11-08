JUST IN
Kamala as first women vice president is a momentous thing: Biden advisor
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for US election win

Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris

Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

First Published: Sun, November 08 2020. 00:50 IST

