Sonia Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for US election win

-
ALSO READ
'Will do what it takes' to make Biden our Commander-in-Chief: Kamala Harris
Democracy messy, requires patience: Biden on delayed US election results
Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'
Joe Biden elected US President after hotly contested presidential polls
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.
In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".
Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU