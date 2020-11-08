Sonia Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for US election win

Congress president congratulated for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect

Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.