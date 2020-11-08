Twitter flags more tweets by Donald Trump as Joe Biden wins White House

-
ALSO READ
Twitter, Facebook label Trump's controversial post on US election eve
Twitter flags Trump's tweet claiming he is 'immune' from coronavirus
US president's supporters chant 'Super Trump' at election rally
Trump-Twitter spat: Debate rages on role of social media companies
Donald Trump calls New York Trump report on tax avoidance 'fake news'
-
Twitter flagged nearly all tweets by US President Donald Trump on Saturday as he kept making "potentially misleading claims about an election" despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning the presidential race.
The president tweeted that "tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states."
He also claimed that thousands of votes were "illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED," and said "bad things took place," during a time when "LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed."
Twitter later labelled a fifth tweet where Trump claimed he had won the election "by a lot" with the notice "official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted" that took people to news sources about the latest election results.
A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge that the platform placed warnings on the three tweets and one quote-tweet "in line with its Civic Integrity Policy, and as is standard with this warning, we will significantly restrict engagements on these Tweets."
One tweet that was not flagged was where Trump announced a "lawyer's press conference" at 11:30AM ET in Philadelphia.
Earlier, during the vote count that began from November 3, Trump tweeted or retweeted nearly 37 times and Twitter flagged 13 of those tweets.
Of those disclaimers, 12 indicated that "some or all of the content" about the election in the President's tweet is "disputed" and possibly "misleading."
"Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!" Trump said in a tweet.
--IANS
na/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU