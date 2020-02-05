JUST IN
Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

"She has recovered from stomach infection and was discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge," said Dr D S Rana in a medical bulletin.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

"She has recovered from stomach infection and was discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge," Dr D S Rana, the chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
 
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 18:16 IST

