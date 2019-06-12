JUST IN
Sonia, Priyanka visit Raebareli for thanking voters

Press Trust of India  |  Raebareli 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday arrived here on a thanks-giving visit.

This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh the two leaders landed the Fursatganj airport here after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 12:10 IST

