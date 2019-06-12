Sonia, Priyanka visit Raebareli for thanking voters

Sonia and her daughter and Wednesday arrived here on a thanks-giving visit.

This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia in the Lok Sabha polls.

District the two leaders landed the here after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.

