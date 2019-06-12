Parag Milk Foods clocks Rs 70-cr revenue in FY'19 from Sonipat plant; eyes Rs 160-cr this fiscal

Foods earned a revenue of about Rs 70 crore last fiscal from its at Sonipat in that the company acquired from and is targeting up to Rs 160 crore this financial year on better demand for its products in the northern market.

Mumbai-based acquired plant in April last year and started commercial operations in August to expand its footprint in the north and

The company now has three plants in Maharashtra, and with a total processing capacity of 2.9 million litres per day.

"Our is doing very well. It contributed Rs 65-70 crore to our total turnover during the last fiscal. We are targeting a revenue of Rs 130-160 crore during the current financial year," Foods told

Parag Milk posted a 22.6 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,395.7 crore during 2018-19 fiscal, as compared to Rs 1,954.5 crore in the previous year.

"We are currently processing about 60,000 litres per day of milk in the which is being sourced from Maharashtra, and Rajasthan," Shah said, adding that the company expected to reach 100 per cent capacity utilisation of over 1 lakh litre per day in the next financial year.

Through this plant, he said the company is catering to Delhi- market, which is the country's largest milk market valued at around Rs 11,000 crore. Besides NCR, this plant also serves Haryana, and Uttarakhand markets.

Shah said the company is making efforts to strengthen distribution network by adding more retail (modern and traditional) touchpoints in the market.

had also launched its premium fresh milk brand 'Pride of Cows' in the Delhi- market, wherein, the company airlifts the milk from its dairy farm near Pune.

"We have made 600-700 customers of in the Delhi-NCR," Shah said.

Parag Milk sells ghee, dahi, paneer under 'Gowardhan' brand, while products like cheese, Ultra-high (UHT) milk, chaas, lassi, yoghurt under brand name 'Go'. It also offers dairy based beverages and whey protein.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)