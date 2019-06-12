Japan's Abe heads to Iran in hopes to help ease tension

Japan's Shinzo has headed to on a closely watched trip, saying he hoped to help ease tension in the

told reporters Wednesday that he wants to do as much as he could to secure peace and stability in the region.

Tension has intensified since has withdrawn from a nuclear deal between and several world powers and re-imposed sanctions.

Abe, the first Japanese leader visiting in 41 years, will hold talks with Iranian and Ayatollah during his three-day visit.

maintains friendly ties with both and and hopes to serve as mediator, a task experts say is difficult. imports its mostly from the and considers its stability crucial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)