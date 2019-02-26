Sonowal hails IAF air strike on terror camps in Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.
In a statement Sonowal thanked the Indian Air Force personnel for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan to neutralise militant outfits that are operating to carry subversive activities on India soil.
He said "130 crore people of India are today elated in response to the courage and conviction shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in carrying out offensive against the anti-India forces hell bent to create disturbances in the country."
Sonowal said "The entire nation is today proud of the actions of the Indian Air Force for the timely actions undertaken to defend the motherland.
In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.
