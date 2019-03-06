Rajnath Singh to inaugurate several projects in UP on Thursday

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of national highway projects worth Rs 1,10,154 crore here Thursday.

He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects under the Namami Gange programme worth over Rs 1,969.57 crore, an official release said.

Singh will be accompanied by for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and UP during the events.

The national highways to be inaugurated include four-laning of Lucknow-Sultanpur section on NH-56, four-laning of Kursi-Ayodhya road section of ring road and four-laning of to Budhanpur section on NH-233.

Widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Sonoli-Gorakhpur section on NH-29E, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Barabanki-Jarwal road junction on NH-28C, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Rudauli-Basti section on NH-233, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of 55-km section on NH-730A, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Pilibhit-Puranpur section on NH-730, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Puranpur-Khutar section on NH-730 are among the other projects.

Reconstruction and upgrading of Sisiya-Nanpara section on NH-730 is another project, the release said.

Singh will lay the foundation stone for construction of Lucknow- Expressway.

Other projects include construction of flyover at IIM crossing, construction of Ghazipur-Phephna-Majhighat road on NH-31A, construction of flyovers, bypasses, FOBs, underpasses for road safety on different highways, construction of four lane Mathura-Hathras-Badaun road on NH-530B, construction of four lane Aligarh- road in five packages on NH-91, construction of four lane Unnao-Lalganj road on NH-232A, and widening to six lanes of (Kanpur)-Prayagraj road on NH-2.

He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of Amethi bypass and widening and construction of important sections of highways in the state.

Singh will also inaugurate several projects under Namami Gange programme, including laying of of 214.88 km in Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 260.86 crore, laying of of 69 km including 2 of 9MLD capacity in Garh Mukteshwar at a cost of Rs 46.51 crore, laying of of 98.5 km and 13 MLD STP works in Kannauj at a cost of Rs 80.66 crore, and laying of sewerage network of 21.03 km and 4MLD STP in Bulandshahr at a cost of Rs 48.45 crore.

In all these projects, sewerage will be collected from households and lifted to directly.

Foundation stones will be laid for projects on the main stem of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Ramganga and Kali.

These include interception and diversion (I&D) of drains and 17 MLD STP in Mirzapur, I&D of drains and 17 MLD STP in Ghazipur, and I&D of drains and 35 MLD in Farrukhabad on river Ganga with a total STP capacity of 73 MLD and project cost of Rs 419.36 crore.

On the Yamuna, the projects include I&D of drains and 21 MLD STP in Etawah and I&D of drains in Ferozabad with total STP Capacity of 21 MLD and project cost of Rs 191.68 crore.

At the Gomti, I&D of drains and 30 MLD STPs in Jaunpur, I&D of drains and 7 MLD STP in Sultanpur and I&D of drains and 40 MLD STP as well as rehabilitation of 42 MLD STP in with total STP Capacity of 87 MLD and project cost of Rs 568.93 crore.

Apart from these, foundation stones will bew laid for I&D of drains and 63 MLD STPs in Barelli along river Ramganga and I&D of drains and 15 MLD STP in Kasganj along river Kali, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)