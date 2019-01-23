South Africa beat Pakistan by five wickets to level ODI series

-
South Africa beat Pakistan in the second one-day international on Tuesday in Durban to level their five-match series as unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided the hosts to a five-wicket victory.
Tailender Hasan Ali's quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.
