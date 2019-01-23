PAK, UAE sign USD 3 billion bailout package

and the (UAE) on Tuesday signed a USD 3 billion bailout package, as part of Abu Dhabi's support to boost the cash-strapped country's dwindling dollar reserves.

The UAE in December last year had announced to provide USD 3 billion financial assistance to after made a similar commitment to help successfully overcome international payment crisis and to avoid a stringent (IMF) deal.

Tuesday's agreement was signed between State Bank of (SBP) and Fund for Development (ADFD)

"UAE has formalized US$3bn deposit in the DG ADFD & the SBP inked the agreement at #ADFD Headquarters in Abu Dhabi," tweeted.

He said the agreement will help Pakistan achieve financial stability and overcome economic challenges.

The UAE had committed the financial assistance during Imran Khan's visit to last month to seek investment and provision of LNG on deferred payments.

Pakistan has a 15-year contract with for supply of LNG.

The Saudi and the UAE governments have played a major role in helping Pakistan to meet around USD 12 billion shortfall in balance of payments in 2018-19 fiscal year, government officials said.

