South African Prez Ramaphosa witnesses R-Day Parade at Rajpath

South African Saturday joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's celebrations in the past few decades.

Ramaphosa , as the chief guest at the 70th celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with Ram Nath Kovind, and a host of other leaders.

He is the second South African after to be the chief guest at India's celebrations.

Last year, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2017, Crown of Abu Dhabi Sheikh was the chief guest at celebrations, while then French President graced the occasion in 2016.

In 2015, then US President watched the parade.

In 2014, Japanese was the chief guest at the celebrations, while attended the parade in 2013.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, and

The then British had attended the celebrations in 1993, Mandela participated as South African President in 1995 while South Korean witnessed the parade in 2010.

In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as French President, while another French President Chirac graced the occasion in 1998.

The world leaders who attended the celebrations include Russian President Putin in 2007, Nepal's in 1999, Brazilian President in 2004, Iranian President in 2003, Indonesian President in 2011 and in 1991.

In 2009, South Korean President had graced the occasion as the chief guest, while President witnessed the parade here in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)