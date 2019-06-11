South Sudan sentences prominent activist to more prison time

A court on Tuesday sentenced a prominent to two years in prison after being accused of inciting an uprising behind bars in the capital,

Relatives wept as and five other men were sentenced. They were accused of causing chaos in the country's main national security prison in October. Four men received five years in prison. and philanthropist Kerbino Agok Wol received 15 years after being accused of leading the uprising.

vowed to appeal. said it had received reports of intimidation or witnesses and defense lawyers.

"It's a very controversial decision," Anyang Ngong, Ajak's lawyer, told His client also had been accused of giving an interview to an international during the uprising.

Each of the men originally landed in prison for different reasons. Ajak had been detained at the airport in the capital in July.

was meant to release all political detainees as part of a peace deal signed in September to end a five-year civil war. Not all have been freed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)