Trump says 'open to talk' to Iran

US said Thursday that he is open to talks with the Iranian leadership, amid mounting tensions between and

"What I would like to see with Iran, I would like to see them call me," Trump told reporters at the

The US claimed that former US had told "not to call." "But they should call," he said.

"If they do, we are open to talk to them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)