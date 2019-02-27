SP chief voices concern over safety of 'missing' IAF pilot

Yadav Wednesday voiced concern over the safety of the IAF pilot "missing in action", saying he was praying for his safe return.

Shortly after the MEA said it was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that a missing IAF pilot was in its custody, he also said the nation stands with him.

"I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you," said in a tweet.

In another tweet later in the evening, Yadav said, "When the all-party meet happened, they were campaigning. When our pilot went missing, they were launching apps. The country demands that petty are set aside and our media acts responsibly so that our brave pilot is safely brought back home."



In a brief statement, Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot.

The statement followed fresh Indo-Pak confrontations a day after launched a counter-terrorism action against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one The pilot is missing in action. has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

had Tuesday said, "I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations.

