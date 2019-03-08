SP, Nishad Party hold protests against cane charge on Gorakhpur MP

and Party workers Friday held separate protests against lathi-charge on MP, Praveen Nishad, and others on Thursday while they were staging a demonstration for granting reservation to the community under the Scheduled Caste category.

SP workers held a protest at the Laxmibai park and handed over memorandum to demanding action against police for resorting to cane charge and also a high level probe into it.

While taking to reporters at the SP protest, Praveen said, "We are Samajwadi people, we are people and we are BSP people... we are not Yogi, we won't shed tears in Parliament ... will give befitting reply."



Nishad had last year won the bypoll to the parliamentary constituency on a ticket with the support of the The bye-election was necessitated after Adityanath vacated the seat when he became the

He said they were going towards the 'mini office' of at the to hand over a memorandum, but the police resorted to cane charged and stopped them.

"This is CM's city and when a is not safe here how could the citizens be," he said.

The district of Prahlad Yadav and city along with other party men also condemned the police action.

also demonstrated inside the district hospital, alleging that those who sustained in Thursday's police action were not provided proper medical facilities



The parliamentarian from and 20 others were detained on Thursday while staging a demonstration for granting reservation to the Nishad community under the SC category, police said.

of Police (SSP) had said the protesters had permission for the programme in Bhagwanpur only.

The SSP said when the protesters started marching towards the temple, the police tried to stop them but they did not listen. To disburse the crowd, water cannon was used first and when it didnt work out, "light force" was used, the had added.

