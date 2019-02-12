SP Odisha unit threatens to oppose Adityanath's visit to state

Condemning the incident of Yadav being stopped at airport, the SP's Odisha unit Tuesday threatened to "oppose" Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to the state next week.

Terming the airport episode as "illegal and undemocratic", Rabi Behera claimed that the BJP is a "scared of growing popularity" of Yadav and hence they "directed" the police to detain him at the airport.

"This is unconstitutional and dictatorial. Samajwadi Party Odisha unit will oppose Yogi's Odisha tour," Behera said in a statement.

He said the SP Odisha unit will meet on February 15 to discuss on how to oppose the visit of Adityanath to Odisha.

" Odisha Unit will avenge the dishonor and disrespect to their by opposing Yogi in the state," he said.

