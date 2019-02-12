Woman attempts to set son, self ablaze, rescued

A woman attempted to set herself and her six-year-old son on fire at a police station here Tuesday but police foiled her bid.

The 30-year-old woman doused herself and her son with kerosene in front of the station but moments before she could light a matchstick, two women police personnel overpowered her and threw away the match box.

The woman attempted to end her life due to an alleged threatening phone call from her sister, police said.

She was also allegedly intimidated by her sibling's lover.

Chennai city police A K Viswanathan later honoured the at his office for rescuing the duo.

