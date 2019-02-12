Odisha finalises name of Lokayukta chairperson

The name of the of the Odisha Lokayukta has been finalised by the selection committee on Tuesday, a top official said.

A P said the selection committee at its meeting on Tuesday presided over by unanimously finalised the name of the Lokayukta

Asked about the name of the Lokayukta chairperson, said: "The will announce the name after getting the governors approval."



The selection meeting was held under the chairmanship of the which was attended by Pradip Kumar Amat, of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, chief secretary AP and General Administration department secretary, AK Meena at the here.

Padhi said that the selection committee will finalise the name of the other five members of the in its next meeting.

The had on Monday submitted an affidavit before the stating that the selection process of Lokayukta will be completed by March 31 and it will start functioning in the state from April 8.

Odisha was the first state in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill in the state Assembly on February 14, 2014.

As the did not take steps to make Lokayukta functional, the on July 10, 2019 had directed the to complete the process for appointment of the Lokayukta.

The state government had constituted a seven-member on December 10 for finalising name of the Lokayukta and its members.

