Odisha finalises name of Lokayukta chairperson

The name of the chairperson of the Odisha Lokayukta has been finalised by the selection committee on Tuesday, a top state government official said.
Chief Secretary A P Padhi said the selection committee at its meeting on Tuesday presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unanimously finalised the name of the Lokayukta chairperson.
Asked about the name of the Lokayukta chairperson, Padhi said: "The state government will announce the name after getting the governors approval."
The selection meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief minister which was attended by Assembly Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, High Court Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, chief secretary AP Padhi and General Administration department secretary, AK Meena at the State Guest House here.
Padhi said that the selection committee will finalise the name of the other five members of the Lokayukta Committee in its next meeting.
The chief secretary had on Monday submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the selection process of Lokayukta will be completed by March 31 and it will start functioning in the state from April 8.
Odisha was the first state in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill in the state Assembly on February 14, 2014.
As the state government did not take steps to make Lokayukta functional, the Supreme Court on July 10, 2019 had directed the Odisha administration to complete the process for appointment of the Lokayukta.
The state government had constituted a seven-member search committee on December 10 for finalising name of the Lokayukta chairperson and its members.
