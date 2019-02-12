Shah meets Guj BJP leaders to review LS poll preparations

Shah Tuesday held a closed door meeting here with party leaders from to review its poll preparations.

Party sources said Shah asked leaders to ensure BJP retains all 26 seats in the state.

Shah also met former Unjha MLA who recently quit the and the state Assembly and joined the ruling party.

Patel told that it was just a courtesy call.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state unit Jitu Vaghani, state BJP in charge Om Mathur and other leaders were present in the meeting held at the city circuit house.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)