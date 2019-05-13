31-year-old Tibetan electrocuted at guest house in north Delhi

A 31-year-old Tibetan died after being electrocuted at a guest house in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tila area, police said Monday.

The deceased, Dolkar, was a at a guest house here. He used to stay at nearby in Majnu Ka Tila area, they said.

According to a senior police official, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Dolkar had gone to fill water in a cooler in one of the guest house room.

He came in contact with an open wire of a cooler placed in one of the galleries and was electrocuted, he said.

Police were informed about the incident by other staffers.

Dolkar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

He was working with the guest house for the last two years. A case has been registered against the owner for negligence at the station. Further investigation is going on, police said.

