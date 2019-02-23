'Space Jam 2' to release in 2021

" 2", featuring LeBron James, has been given an official release date.

Production house SpringHill Entertainment, which is co-owned by James, broke the on Twitter, announcing the film will hit the US theatres on July 16, 2021.

Filming on the long-anticipated follow-up to the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny hit is tentatively slated for 2019, during off-season.

The film will be directed by and produced by "Black Panther" helmer

This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" (2015).

"Space Jam", released in 1996, was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.

Bugs Bunny is expected to return for the sequel.

