Lacklustre debut for Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures

RP Goenka group's demerged companies from its flagship firm CESC, into Spencers and CESC Ventures, made lukewarm debuts on bourses Friday but the companies' management is hopeful of better show going forward.

Both Spencers and hit their respective 5 per cent lower circuits but Goenka is optimistic about Spencers growth and profitability.

Goenka said that in the first half of the current fiscal Spencers had posted 5.2 crore profit before tax and is a debt free company.

Going forward, the company would focus on profitability with a strategy that emphasises on private label, apparel business including expanding standalone apparel brand stores and strong omni-channel presence, among others.

As of now, private labels account for 13 per cent of total business of Spencers.

Spencers has already opened 19 stores while 9 more are in the offing this fiscal. More stores would be opened in a calibrated manner to minimise capital expenditure, he said.

Goenka, however, said that most of Spencers' expansion would be concentrated in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and where the company has a strong back-end and offers higher margin.

Meanwhile, shares of the retail business -- Spencers Retail -- hit a lower circuit of 212.80 on the BSE after listing at 230.

On the NSE, the stock was down at Rs 213.75 after opening at Rs 225.

On the other hand, was listed at Rs 545, but hit the day's low of Rs 517.75 on NSE. On BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 548 and was down to Rs 520.60, hitting the lower circuit during the the day.

and are non-power businesses of the power-generation and distribution major CESC.

CESC shareholders, who had 10 shares, received six shares of of face value of Rs 5 each under the scheme of arrangement. While the rest of the non-power businesses of CESC such as BPO, and FMCG will be under CESC Ventures, and shareholders received two shares of Rs 10 each.

