Specify distance of stone crushers from educational institutions: NGT to Haryana

The has directed the government to finalise within two months as to what should be the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions in the state.

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked the to submit the report expeditiously.

"We direct the Chief Secretary, to finalise the matter expeditiously within two months from today and furnish a report to this tribunal by e-mail at The distance which may be specified must be based on scientific and rational," the bench said.

The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the that sought enforcement of an October 31, 2018 NGT order, directing the to take steps and specify the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions.

During the hearing, the appearing for the told the NGT that necessary steps are being taken in the matter.

The plea had said that there is no prohibition against setting up of stone crushers near educational institutions which results in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (as amended in 2017).

"According to the applicant, the has issued Notification dated September 28, 1992 notifying 'Haryana Regulation and Control of Rules, 1992'. Rule 3 (5) of the Noise Pollution Rules provides for 100 meters area around educational institutions and hospitals being declared as silence area.

"The said distance has been now increased to 250 meters vide Notification dated September 25, 2017. There is also requirement for precautions for protection of forest, water bodies, health treatment units etc. Some of the States have issued notifications laying down distance from educational institutions within which no stone can be set up," the plea had said.

