Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.73 pc

prices edged up by 0.73 per cent to Rs 144.70 per kg in futures market Wednesday after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), for delivery in May edged higher by Rs 1.05, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 144.70 per kg in a business turnover of 316 lots.

The for delivery in June traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 146.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,095 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in prices.

