Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 1.48%

Zinc prices rose 1.48 per cent to Rs 195.20 per kg in futures trade Thursday tracking a positive trend in the physical markets.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for March was trading higher by Rs 2.85, or 1.48 per cent, to Rs 195.20 per kg with a business turnover of 107 lots.
The metal prices were trading at USD 2,686 per metric tonne, up 1.13 per cent, on London Metal Exchange.
Marketmen said, widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept zinc prices higher.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU