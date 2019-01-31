Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 1.48%

prices rose 1.48 per cent to Rs 195.20 per kg in futures trade Thursday tracking a positive trend in the physical markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for March was trading higher by Rs 2.85, or 1.48 per cent, to Rs 195.20 per kg with a business turnover of 107 lots.

The were trading at USD 2,686 per metric tonne, up 1.13 per cent, on

Marketmen said, widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept prices higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)