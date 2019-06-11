JUST IN
Sr IPS officer V S Kaumudi appointed DG, BPR&D

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IPS officer V S Kaumudi has been appointed as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is at present the Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kaumudi as the Director General, BPR&D, by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General for a period of two years, it said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 16:10 IST

