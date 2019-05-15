SRFI-HCL tie-up for improving Indian squash

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) on Wednesday announced a tie-up with HCL with an aim to improve the health of the sport in the country.
Through 'HCL Squash Podium Programme', multiple tournaments will be organised at both the senior and junior level besides clinics for the existing coaches.
SRFI president Debendranath Sarangi said they plan to conduct 12 PSA World Tour and Challenger Tour events every year across the country.
No other Indian player has been able to make a major impact in professional squash in the last 10 years other than Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, who continue to shoulder the responsibility. Ghosal and Chinappa recently won the Asian Championship in Kuala Lumpur.
National coach Cyrus Poncha said there is a need to provide exposure to up-and-coming talent and organising more PSA tournaments in India would give the youngsters the required experience.
The Indian team doesn't have a full-time coach since March 2018 and Poncha said efforts are being made to rope in experts for event-based coaching.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU