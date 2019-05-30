Sri Lanka failed to arrest Easter bomber despite warnings

Sri Lankan authorities failed to arrest the jihadist who led the attacks that killed 258 people despite mounting evidence against him, the country's top intelligence said Wednesday.

told a parliamentary probe into security lapses leading to the April 21 suicide bombings that the attacks led by could have been avoided if he had been detained.

"He was reported for hate speech. He had come to the attention of the authorities before the attacks," said Mendis, who is the of

"Police could have at least detained him for questioning when there were these reports against him." sources said Hashim came to the attention of the authorities following a violent clash with a moderate Muslim group in his village in eastern two years ago. However he was not arrested.

The Wednesday began investigating the circumstances that allowed a known Islamist group to stage the audacious attack targeting three Christian churches and three luxury hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)