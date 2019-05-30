In UAE, Trump's adviser warns Iran of 'very strong response'

Donald Trump's warned on Wednesday that any attacks in the will draw a "very strong response" from the U.S., taking a hard-line approach with after his boss only two days earlier said wasn't "looking to hurt at all."



John Bolton's comments are the latest amid heightened tensions between and that have been playing out in the

Bolton spoke to journalists in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which only days earlier saw former warn there that "unilateralism will not work" in confronting the Islamic Republic.

The dueling approaches highlight the divide over within American The US has accused of being behind a string of incidents this month, including the alleged sabotage of off the Emirati coast, a rocket strike near the in and a coordinated drone attack on by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

On Wednesday, Bolton told journalists that there had been a previously unknown attempt to attack the Saudi oil as well, which he also blamed on Iran.

He described Tehran's decision to back away from its 2015 atomic deal with world powers as evidence it sought nuclear weapons, even though it came a year after unilaterally withdrew from the unraveling agreement.

Bolton stressed the US had not seen any further Iranian attacks in the time since, something he attributed to the recent military deployments recently sent an and bombers to the But he warned the U.S. would strike back if again attacked.

"The point is to make it very clear to Iran and its surrogates that these kinds of action risk a very strong response from the United States," Bolton threatened, without elaborating.

Bolton spoke before talks with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh He declined to have his remarks recorded by journalists.

A longtime Iran hawk, Bolton blamed Tehran for the recent incidents, at one point saying it was "almost certainly" Iran that planted explosives on the four off the UAE coast. He declined to offer any evidence for his claims.

"Who else would you think is doing it?" Bolton asked at one point when pressed.

"Somebody from " Iran's has repeatedly criticized Bolton as a warmonger.

Abbas Mousavi, a for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said later Wednesday Bolton's remarks were a "ridiculous accusation."



Separately in Tehran, said that the "road is not closed" when it comes to talks with the US if America returns to the nuclear deal. However, the relatively moderate Rouhani faces increasing criticism from hard-liners and Ayatollah over the collapsing accord.

Meanwhile, acting US said some 900 troops coming to the Mideast over the perceived Iran threat to reinforce the tens of thousands already in the region would be placed in and

Another 600 attached to a Patriot missile battery have had their deployment in the region extended.

"The Iranian threat to our forces in the region remains," Shanahan said.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Bolton linked the rocket fire in Baghdad, the alleged sabotage of the ships and the drone attack by Yemen's rebels, describing them as a response from Iran and its proxies.

"I think it's important that the leadership in Iran to know that we know," Bolton said. He then brought up what he said could be a considered a fourth, previously unknown attack.

