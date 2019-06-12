Sri Lanka lacks firm political leadership, says Cardinal, as he reconsecrates St Anthony's Church

Sri Lanka's top Catholic leader Wednesday slammed the government over the suicide attacks, saying the country lacked a "firm political leadership", as he reconsecrated the which was severely damaged in the jihadi assault.

The 19th century Church was badly damaged in a worst terror attack in Sri Lanka's history on April 21, which was carried out by the suicide bombers of the now banned National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) terror outfit, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others.

The roof, walls and pews of the neo-classical style Catholic church, situated in Kochchikade here, suffered extensive damage in the devastating serial blasts.

The carried out the restoration work of the 185-year-old Church.

As a result of suicide bombing, the Church had been desecrated, therefore, there was a need to reconsecrate it by spraying the holy water before re-dedicating it to the God at a special service, the Church officials said.

The special service was held by the of Colombo, Cardinal

Addressing the gathering, he attacked the country's political leadership, saying the country was lacking a firm political leadership.

"The public have doubts about the political leadership. Let's pray for a leadership with a backbone," Cardinal Ranjith said.

"We want a leadership who would not do wrong, a leadership that will not protect the wrongdoers, a leadership that will punish the wrongdoers," he added.

Suicide bombers of the NTJ carried out blasts in three churches and as many luxury hotels, frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka, on killing 258 people and leaving over 500 others injured.

The blasts - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history - targeted in Colombo, in the western coastal town of in the eastern town of when the mass were in progress.

Following the blasts, fired the and his top defense ministry bureaucrat for intelligence failure.

The opposition accused the government of not taking preventive action due to the ongoing political infighting between Sirisena and Sri Lankan

Sirisena last week fired salvo against the parliamentary probe on the bombings.

He did not call this week's cabinet meeting in protest saying the move was aimed at politically cornering him.

